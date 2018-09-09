Jackie Martling 2

JACKIE “THE JOKE MAN” MARTLING

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 AND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20; $20

WHAT TO EXPECT: Although it’s been 17 years since Jackie Martling left “The Howard Stern Show,” he’s still best known for his role on the radio show. But it’s as a stand-up comic that Martling has worked for the majority of his career and he continues to do so to the delight of his dedicated fan base. Martling goes at it full-throttle with every show, hitting the crowd with a barrage of dirty jokes that would make Redd Fox proud. His classic segment “Stump the Joke Man” remains a crowd favorite.

JokeLand.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

