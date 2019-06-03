JERRY BLAVAT’S DISCO, DOO WOP AND ROCK ’N’ ROLL REUNION
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 8; $25, $35, $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: The legendary disc jockey Jerry Blavat is back in Atlantic City this weekend for his disco, doo wop and rock ’n’ roll reunion at the Golden Nugget. Known as “The Geator with the Heater,” Blavat throws an old time rock n’ roll party like nobody else. His passion for R&B, doo-wop, oldies and obscurities is part of what have made him a legend, and his colorful banter between songs gets everyone in the mood to have a great time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.