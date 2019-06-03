jerry blavat

Jerry Blavat will appear at Hard Rock Café Boardwalk Stage Tuesday and Thursday.

JERRY BLAVAT’S DISCO, DOO WOP AND ROCK ’N’ ROLL REUNION

GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 8; $25, $35, $45

WHAT TO EXPECT: The legendary disc jockey Jerry Blavat is back in Atlantic City this weekend for his disco, doo wop and rock ’n’ roll reunion at the Golden Nugget. Known as “The Geator with the Heater,” Blavat throws an old time rock n’ roll party like nobody else. His passion for R&B, doo-wop, oldies and obscurities is part of what have made him a legend, and his colorful banter between songs gets everyone in the mood to have a great time.

GeatorGold.net, GoldenNugget.com/atlantic-city

