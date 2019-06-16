JERSEY BOYS
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25 AND 26; $39, $59, $79
WHAT TO EXPECT: What began as a Broadway sensation has now hit the road for the rest of the world to see. “Jersey Boys” tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their remarkable journey from singing on street corners to climbing to the top of the pop charts and eventually landing in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Fans will get a chance to sing along to the classics “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).” Anyone who missed their chance to see the show on Broadway will definitely want to head to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to see “Jersey Boys.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.