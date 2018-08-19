JIM FLORENTINE
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, AUGUST 28, 29 AND 30; $20
WHAT TO EXPECT: Jim Florentine is a comedian and actor who is known as the former co-host of “That Metal Show” on VH1 Classic. He also voiced several characters on “Crank Yankers” and has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” VH1’s “The List,” HBO’s “Inside the NFL” and “The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn.” The New Jersey native brings an everyman approach to stand-up comedy and his routines often revolve around annoying trips to the bank, restaurant experiences and modern tech devices.
JimFlorentine.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
