Jimmy Pardo
JIMMY PARDO

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 5 AND 6; $20

WHAT TO EXPECT: Comedian Jimmy Pardo is known for his podcast “Never Not Funny” and for acting as Conan O’Brien’s warm-up comedian and cast member on “Conan.” His podcast has run since the spring of 2006 and Pardo is often credited as being one of the genres pioneers. As a stand-up he likes to interact with the audience, drawing them into the show and making them laugh at themselves.

JimmyPardo.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

