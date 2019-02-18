HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, FEB. 22 AND 23; $55, $75
WHAT TO EXPECT: Singer Joan Jett initially made a mark on rock ’n’ roll as a member of The Runaways in the mid-1970s before going out on her own and eventually forming the Blackhearts with whom she experienced her greatest success. In 1982 the band ruled the charts with the single “I Love Rock n’ Roll,” which held the top spot for seven weeks. Fans at the Hard Rock can look forward to hearing it along with other classics such as “Bad Reputation,” “Cherry Bomb,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” “Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah),” “Light of Day” and “Crimson and Clover.”
