JOE ROGAN
BORGATA // 8 AND 11 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 28; $79, $99, $129
WHAT TO EXPECT: Joe Rogan has worked as a television host, mixed martial arts color commentator and podcast host, but it is as a stand-up comedian that he’s truly at home doing his best work. On Friday he comes to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa with his hilarious brand of comedy that combines personal experiences and commentary on all sorts of subjects from cosmetic surgery to sexuality, marriage and kids. Rogan’s show can be raunchy at times, but it’s always in service of the joke and his delivery is always on point.
