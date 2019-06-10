Jonathan Van Ness

JONATHAN VAN NESS

HARRAH’S // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 15; $54.50, $74.50, $94.50

WHAT TO EXPECT: Television personality Johnathan Van Ness is known for being the grooming expert on the Netflix show “Queer Eye” and for his web series parody “Gay of Thrones.” Although he’s always been known for his sense of humor and quick wit, performing as a stand-up comedian is totally new for Van Ness. He’s taken to it very quickly however, and his shows have drawn rave reviews from his fans. Van Ness’s stand-up relies on storytelling, one-liners and improvisation.

Jonathanvanness.com, Caesars.com/HarrahsAC

