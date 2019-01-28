Kashmir

Kashmir, the Led Zepplin tribute act, has returned time and time again to Golden Nugget.

 PROVIDED

KASHMIR (LED ZEPPELIN TRIBUTE)

GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1; FREE

WHAT TO EXPECT: Dancing Days are here again at the Golden Nugget as Kashmir makes its return for a night of the thunderous rock of Led Zeppelin. This 4-piece tribute band formed in 2000 and has the total package from the look, to the sound, to the instrumentation and stage show. Kashmir covers all the hits including “Black Dog,” “Heartbreaker,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Kashmir” and just about anything else Led Zeppelin ever did during their triumphant career. Anyone looking to get the led out won’t want to miss this great band do its thing.

KashmirRocks.com, GoldenNugget.com/atlantic-city

