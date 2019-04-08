KENNY LOGGINS
OCEAN RESORT // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 12; $61, $81
WHAT TO EXPECT: Kenny Loggins launched his career in the early 1970s, gained momentum and then exploded in the ’80s scoring hit after hit, many of which were signature tracks for some of the decade’s biggest films. From “Caddyshack” to “Top Gun” and “Over the Top,” Loggins was everywhere. On Friday the Soundtrack King will be at Ocean Resort performing hits such as “I’m Alright,” “Footloose,” “Danger Zone,” “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Don’t Fight It,” “Danny’s Song,” “This Is It” and “Whenever I Call You Friend.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.