KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018
BOARDWALK HALL // 6 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 11; $35, $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: Children will take over the stage at Boardwalk Hall on Saturday as the Kidz Bop 2018 Tour hits Atlantic City. It all began as a compilation album in 2001 featuring hit songs of the day performed by children without any offensive language. It’s now an institution that features 33 albums, videos, live touring and talent competitions. Kids and their parents will get to hear all of the biggest hits of the day performed by the Kidz Bop Kidz. KidzBop.com
