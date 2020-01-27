When people think of female artists, imagery of singer songwriter types, strapped with acoustic guitars or seated in front of pianos, pouring their hearts out with earnest whispering vocals kissed with a hint of melancholy. Artists like Joni Mitchell, Sarah MacLachlan and even Taylor Swift have all fit this role brilliantly. But back in the 1980s, a large portion of female artists seemed to revel in upbeat danceable pop music, the kind of stuff you might hear blasting out of the Himalaya ride at your local boardwalk or pounding through the speakers at a roller rink. Artists like Madonna, Brenda K. Starr, Expose and a horde of others came to define this sound throughout the decade.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Tropicana Atlantic City will host Ladies of the 80s, an evening featuring three of the biggest female dance pop starlets of the 80s, Lisa Lisa, Taylor Dayne and Jody Watley. All three of these ladies lit up the charts back then, launching hit after hit and keeping the dancefloors of the hottest clubs packed to the edges. We had a chance to speak with Lisa Lisa (whose full name is Lisa Velez) in advance of the triple headlining bill.
At the Shore: When you first started having hits you were barely 20 years old. What was it like to have that type of success at such a young age?
Lisa Lisa: I’m still in awe! Back then I was just a kid and I didn’t realize whwat was going on. I was just so focused on having fun on the stage because it was all I ever wanted to do. Still to this day I’m shocked when people know the songs. When you’re on the stage and you see people singing the lyrics it’s nuts ... it’s still nuts!
ATS: Where did the nickname Lisa Lisa come from?
LL: It was the guys in (the production team) Full Force. They never knew how to look above my chin so everytime they would be staring and say ‘Liiiisaaa….Liiisaaa….’ and I would be like ‘guys, my eyes are up here!’ That is the honest truth!” (laughs)
ATS: Why did you and Cult Jam split up in the early 90s?
LL: I needed to spread my wings and to persue more things musically and entertainment wise. It wasn’t anything bad at all, we’re still good friends and we still work together. I just needed to do my thing and I needed to be me. So I decided to go solo, and that’s what I did.
ATS: The current show that you are doing – are you working with any of the guys from Cult Jam?
LL: I’m working with different musicians, but it’s me up there doing all of my hits.
ATS: Obviously the Ladies of the 80s tour is a nostalgia based tour. DO you consider yourself to be nostalgic by nature?
LL: I think so. I think that the fact that the songs are so catchy and that people still know them is nostalgic enough for me. Growing up in the eyes of the public during that time makes it all the more nostalgic for me.
ATS: How do you guys decide who headlines each night?
LL: I just do what I’m told. And I’m having fun with it. I don’t care if I’m first, last or in the middle (on the bill). I feel like we are all equal and no matter what, it’s going to be one hell of a show!
