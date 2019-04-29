TROPICALIENTE 2
HARD ROCK // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, MAY 4; $79, $175, $250, $300
WHAT TO EXPECT: Latin music fans won’t want to miss Tropicaliente 2 at the Hard Rock on Saturday with its powerful lineup featuring Victor Manuelle, Gilberto Santa Rosa and India.
Manuelle tore up the Latin charts during the mid-1990s with one salsa hit after another, creating a legacy along the way. “El Sonero de la Juventud,” will perform all of his salsa romantic hits including “Pensamiento y Palabra,” “Hay Que Poner el Alma,” “Volveras,” “Asi es la Mujer,” “Dile a Ella” and “Hey Tratado.”Meanwhile, one of the most successful Puerto Rican vocalists of all time, “The Salsa Gentleman,” Gilberto Santa Rosa comes armed with hits such as “Muneca,” “Cantante De Cartel” and “Perdoname.” Latin Grammy Award winner India will get the crowd moving with favorites such as “Vivir Lo Nuestro,” “Seduceme” and “Estupida.”
VictorManuelleOnline.com, GilbertoSantaRosa.com, ElMundoDeIndia.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
