'A MAN AND HIS PROSTATE' WITH ED ASNER
GRUNIN CENTER//2 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 23; $35, $39
WHAT TO EXPECT: Best known for his work on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Emmy Award-winning actor Ed Asner stars in the one-man play “A Man and His Prostate” at the Grunin Center Saturday night. The show, which has drawn rave reviews, is both comedic and informative and was written by Ed. Weinberger, a Peabody Award and three-time Golden Globe Award winner who worked on television shows such as “Taxi,” “Amen,” “Dear John,” “The Cosby Show” and “The Dean Martin Variety Hour.” The 90-minute production details one man’s sudden trip to an emergency room in a foreign country where he’s faced with life and death issues, fear and love. Asner will manage to have the crowd laughing and crying through it all.
