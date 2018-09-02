A PARANORMAL EVENING WITH ALICE COOPER
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 8; $65, $75
WHAT TO EXPECT: The original king of shock rock, Alice Cooper has been a legend since the early 1970s when he first began thrilling audiences with onstage mock executions, snakes and devilish theatrics. Cooper’s show is engaging in addition to being deliberately gruesome and with stellar songs to back it up, he has inspired a generation of future artists. On Saturday, fans can look forward to hearing hits such as “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “School’s Out,” “I’m Eighteen” and “Poison.”
AliceCooper.com, Tropicana.net
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.