FLEETWOOD MAC
BOARDWALK HALL//8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 9; $99.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Originally formed in England as a blues band in the late 1960s, Fleetwood Mac had moderate success and went through various musicians and musical changes until 1975 when the group solidified its classic lineup of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. They ended up becoming one of the biggest groups in the world, winning multiple Grammy Awards and scoring one of the most revered and biggest-selling albums of all-time in 1977’s “Rumours” On Saturday Fleetwood Mac will be performing all of the classics such as “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop,” “The Chain,” “Dreams,” “Little Lies,” “Everywhere,” “Rhiannon,” “Gypsy,” “Say You Love Me” and “Landslide.”
