Thunder from Down Under will bring Australian hunks to Harrah’s.

LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 26; $32, $39, $59

WHAT TO EXPECT: The quiet town of Millville will get a jolt of energy Friday night when Australia’s Thunder From Down Under takes the stage at the Levoy Theatre. The Australian male revue was named “Best Male Strip Show” by the Las Vegas Review Journal three years in a row and was also named as “Best Adult Attraction” by “AOL’s City Guide.” Thunder From Down Under has performed in over a dozen countries and has run on the Las Vegas strip for over a decade.

