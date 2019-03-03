MAX WEINBERG’S JUKEBOX
LEVOY THEATRE//8 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 8; $39, $44, $64
WHAT TO EXPECT: It may not be Met Life Stadium, but E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg has been having just as much fun playing theaters and clubs on his current Jukebox tour. The unique experience gives fans a chance to interact with the band and even choose the set list, selecting from a list of over 200 songs appearing on a video screen. Hits from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and of course Bruce Springsteen will be amongst the choices as concertgoers get to enjoy Weinberg in a loose, casual environment.
