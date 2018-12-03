DOUG CHURCH - TRUE VOICE OF ELVIS
LEVOY THEATER // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 8; $30, $35, $55
WHAT TO EXPECT: The king of Elvis Presley impersonators, Doug Church has taken home just about every Elvis tribute award imaginable and he’ll show the audience at the Levoy Theater why on Saturday night when he brings his act to the stage. Fans will enjoy this tribute which features all of the big hits such as “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Suspicious Minds,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “All Shook Up.”
