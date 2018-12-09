MELI’SA MORGAN
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 14; $32, $42, $52, $72
WHAT TO EXPECT: New York native Meli’sa Morgan began singing with her church’s gospel choir and by the mid-1980s was scoring hits on the dance and R&B charts. On Friday she comes to the Levoy Theatre aiming to get the place jumping. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing all of her hits such as “Do Me Baby,” “Do You Still Love Me?,” “Fool’s Paradise,” “If You can Do It: I can too,” “Love Changes,” “Still in Love With You” and “Back Together Again.”
