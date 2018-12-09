Meli'sa Morgan
Buy Now
Vivien Killilea

MELI’SA MORGAN

LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 14; $32, $42, $52, $72

WHAT TO EXPECT: New York native Meli’sa Morgan began singing with her church’s gospel choir and by the mid-1980s was scoring hits on the dance and R&B charts. On Friday she comes to the Levoy Theatre aiming to get the place jumping. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing all of her hits such as “Do Me Baby,” “Do You Still Love Me?,” “Fool’s Paradise,” “If You can Do It: I can too,” “Love Changes,” “Still in Love With You” and “Back Together Again.”

MelisaMorgan1.com, Levoy.net

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments