LIFEHOUSE
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 12; $49, $54
WHAT TO EXPECT: Lifehouse burst onto the scene in 2001 with the album “No Name Face” and the hit single “Hanging by a Moment” which spent over a year on the charts, reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a Billboard Music Award. Over the course of the band’s history they have sold over 15 million records and have released seven albums. Other hit singles include “You and Me,” “First Time” and “Whatever it Takes.” On Friday night Lifehouse brings its post-grunge sound to the Hard Rock where fans will rock out to songs from throughout the band’s career.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.