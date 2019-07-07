Lionel Richie

LIONEL RICHIE

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 13; $85.50, $105.50, $155.50, $205.50

WHAT TO EXPECT: Ooh what a feeling to have Lionel Richie right here at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Richie initially found success in the late 1970s as a member of The Commodores, penning the group’s number one pop hits “Three Times a Lady” and “Still.” He was far from done however, and raised the bar with a solo career in the 1980s that featured 13 consecutive top ten hits. With his smooth, sensual voice and arsenal of love songs, Richie is capable of holding an audience in the palm of his hand. Fans can look forward to hearing hits such as “Truly,” “All Night Long,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me” and “Dancing on the Ceiling.”

LionelRichie.com, HardRockHotels.com/atlantic-city

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments