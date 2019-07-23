Combining blues with touches of rock, soul and country, Albert Castiglia has made a name for himself in the blues community. At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, Castiglia heads to the Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton for an intimate evening that is sure to have you singing the blues.
Tickets to the concert are $30 and can be purchased at LizzieRoseMusic.com. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 E. Main St. in Tuckerton.
For more info go to AlbertCastiglia.net.
