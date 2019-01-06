LOTUS LAND (AMERICAN RUSH TRIBUTE)
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 12; $29, $34
WHAT TO EXPECT: Lotus Land are amongst the premier Rush tribute bands in the world, having won both Rushcon 12 and 14 and appeared on the television show “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands.” The band, which has a heavy touring schedule of festivals, theaters and casinos will make its way to Millville on Saturday night where they will surely amaze the Levoy Theatre crowd with their take on some of most complex structures, precision and virtuosity in all of rock music. Fans can expect to hear classics from Rush’s huge catalogue such as “Tom Sawyer,” “The Spirit of Radio,” “Limelight,” “Closer to the Heart” and “Fly by Night.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.