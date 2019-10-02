FOREIGNER singer Lou Gramm was hospitalized last week with a severe respiratory infection, dehydration and fatigue. He had hoped to be ready to appear during the FOREIGNER Double Vision: Then & Now show Friday, October 4, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, unfortunately, at his follow-up appointment, his doctor advised him not to perform.
The FOREIGNER Double Vision: Then & Now show at Hard Rock Atlantic City will go on as scheduled with the other original members as they join founding member, songwriter and lead guitarist Mick Jones and the current lineup of FOREIGNER.
“We will all miss Lou at our upcoming shows and we join all his family, friends, and fans in wishing him a speedy recovery,” said Jones.
Gramm released the following message to fans in a press release:
"I’m very disappointed about not being able to perform at the FOREIGNER Double Vision: Then & Now show at Hard Rock Atlantic City for all the fans. My doctor insists if I pushed myself to perform, I would be in big trouble. So, doctor’s orders, I ride the bench. Rock on!"
Tickets are still available for Friday night’s performance at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
