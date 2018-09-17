LOU NEGLIA’S RING OF COMBAT 65 MMA
TROPICANA // 8:30 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21; $125
WHAT TO EXPECT: The 65th installment of Ring of Combat comes to Tropicana on Friday night with a killer card of mixed martial arts. The event features three title fights and two super fights. Bill Algeo takes on Scott Heckman in the featherweight title bout while Louis Gaudinot takes on Phil Caracappa for the bantamweight title. Frankie Perez and Yosdenis Cedano will face off in a lightweight super fight.
RingOfCombat.com, Tropicana.net
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.