ATLANTIC CITY BEACHFEST // 7 P.M. THURSDAY, JULY 26; $49.50, $99.50, $250

WHAT TO EXPECT: Former Disney child star Demi Lovato made the transition to pop star seamlessly and has been releasing hit records for the past decade. The multi-talented Lovato has been a success on television, in films and even as an author of the book “Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year.” Her fans will pack the beach on Thursday night to hear all of the big hits such as “This is Me,” “Here We Go Again,” Heart Attack,” “Give Your Heart a Break,” “Skyscraper,” Sorry Not Sorry” and “Cool for the Summer.”

DemiLovato.com, ACBeachConcerts.com

