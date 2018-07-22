DEMI LOVATO
ATLANTIC CITY BEACHFEST // 7 P.M. THURSDAY, JULY 26; $49.50, $99.50, $250
WHAT TO EXPECT: Former Disney child star Demi Lovato made the transition to pop star seamlessly and has been releasing hit records for the past decade. The multi-talented Lovato has been a success on television, in films and even as an author of the book “Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year.” Her fans will pack the beach on Thursday night to hear all of the big hits such as “This is Me,” “Here We Go Again,” Heart Attack,” “Give Your Heart a Break,” “Skyscraper,” Sorry Not Sorry” and “Cool for the Summer.”
DemiLovato.com, ACBeachConcerts.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.