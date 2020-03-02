It was just announced that Luke Bryan will perform a live concert on the beach in Atlantic City on Saturday, August 22. Bryan, along with special guests Morgan Wallen and Runaway June, are hitting the road and will include A.C. as a stop on Bryan's “Proud to Be Right Here Tour.” Bryan's seventh studio album BORN HERE, LIVE HERE, DIE HERE will be released Friday, April 24.
Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6 at Ticketmaster.com.
For more info go to ACBeachConcerts.com.
