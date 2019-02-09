MICHAEL CARBONARO
BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 16; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Star of “The Carbonaro Effect,” actor and magician Michael Carbonaro makes his return to Atlantic City for a sold out show at Borgata on Saturday night. Carbonaro’s repertoire of sleight of hand tricks leaves people speechless, while his likeable personality and friendly demeanor allows him to get away with pulling pranks without any hard feelings. It’s truly a unique show that has audiences both laughing and staring with their mouths agape.
