JUSTIN WILLMAN
BORGATA // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 6; $29, $39
WHAT TO EXPECT: Justin Willman is a magician whose made appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “Ellen” and “Conan” and has his own Netflix series “Magic For Humans.” He’s performed at the White House for the Obamas and has worked as a writer and consultant for “America’s Got Talent” and “The Goldbergs.” His show at the Borgata will amaze all in attendance with his sleight of hand tricks and illusions. Willman also incorporates a lot of comedy into his act, so the performance is one part magic show, one part comedy show. It all adds up to a great night out.
