Boxing

Big-time boxing comes to Hard Rock.

MAIN EVENT BOXING — DMITRY BIVOL VS. JEAN PASCAL

HARD ROCK//7 P.M. SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24; $30, $60, $100, $150

WHAT TO EXPECT: Main Event Boxing returns to Hard Rock as WBA Light Heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol attempts to defend his title against former WBC, IBO and Ring Magazine champ Jean Pascal in a 12-round bout Saturday night. The 27-year old Bivol holds a perfect record of 14-0 with 11 knockouts, while 36-year old Pascal is 33-5-1 with 20 knockouts. Both fighters are coming off of impressive victories and looking to keep their winning streaks alive.

HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

