Grammy-Award winner Melissa Manchester will appear live at the Milton & Betty Katz JCC at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2. Manchester is best known for her hits “Midnight Blue” and “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.” The Milton and Betty Katz JCC is located at 501 Jerome Ave. in Margate. Tickets are $65. Go to JCCAtlantic.org for more info.
-Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.