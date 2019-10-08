Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has just announced the addition of Sebastian Maniscalco to its upcoming entertainment lineup. The comedic superstar will perform a record-breaking 12 shows at Borgata’s Event Center throughout the month of June; the most ever by one artist in Borgata’s 16-year history.
“The audiences in New Jersey have always been so supportive and have really responded to what I was doing early in my career,” said Maniscalco in a press release. “I first played Borgata’s Music Box Theatre back in 2015. We’ve seen the crowds grow year after year. It is incredible to now, 5 years later, be playing 12 shows in their 2,500-seat venue. The energy in the room is always electric and I can’t wait to come back.”
The biggest focus for Maniscalco in 2019 has been the launch of the “You Bother Me” tour, which began in September and included four sold-out shows this past weekend at Borgata.
“We can’t think of a more perfect entertainer than Sebastian Maniscalco to book for a record-breaking twelve performances in 2020,” said Mike Woodside, Vice President of Marketing for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. “Our customers absolutely love him, and the energy that he brings to his shows always makes for an unforgettable night out at Borgata.”
Tickets for all 12 shows are on sale now and are priced at $129; $109; $99; $79 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at TheBorgata.com.
Below are the dates and times for Maniscalco's shows.
Sebastian Maniscalco
Borgata Event Center
7 and 10 p.m. Friday, June 12
7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, June 13
7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, June 20
5 and 8 p.m. Sunday, June 21
7 and 10 p.m. Friday, June 26
7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, June 27
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.