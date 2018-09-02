Craig Gass
CRAIG GASS

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, SEPT. 11- 13; $40

WHAT TO EXPECT: The son of two deaf parents, comedian Craig Gass learned to speak by mimicking people he saw on television. This experience set him down a path where he’d eventually become a master impressionist, working on shows such as “Family Guy,” “King of Queens” and “Sex in the City.” Gass has an easy going manner on stage and is able to seamlessly work in impressions into his routines at just the right moments.

GetGass.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

