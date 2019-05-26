CARLOS MENCIA
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 1; $50 $60
WHAT TO EXPECT: Carlos Mencia got his big break with a performance on “Comedy Central Presents” in 2002, which was shortly after the release of his first album “Take a Joke America.” After guest appearances on “Moesha” and “The Shield,” Mencia wound up landing his own show “Mind of Mencia” on Comedy Central in 2005. His career was on the rise until Mencia was accused of plagiarism by several known comedians and he has kept a lower profile the last decade. Indiscriminately discriminating has always been a major part of his act and no group is safe from his rants. Mencia brings his loud and boisterous persona to the Tropicana Saturday to the delight of fans who have stuck with him through thick and thin.
