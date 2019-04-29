MICHAEL CARBONARO
BORGATA // 7 P.M. SATURDAY MAY 4; $35, $39
WHAT TO EXPECT: Michael Carbonaro is an actor and magician who is known for his hidden-camera sketches both on “The Tonight Show” and his own show “The Carbonaro Effect.” He returns to Borgata on Saturday night with his show of magic and comedy. As was the case at previous Atlantic City performances, Carbonaro is sure to leave audience members amazed. His warm personality and good nature enables him to get away with pulling hilarious pranks that others might not get away with. Carbonaro’s sleight of hand tricks and incredible illusions routinely leave audiences speechless.
