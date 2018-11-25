THE MIDTOWN MEN “HOLIDAY HITS”
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 1; $35, $45, $55
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Midtown Men are a vocal group comprised of four stars from the original Broadway cast of “Jersey Boys.” The lineup includes Tony Award winner Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and Tony Award nominee J. Robert Spencer. On Saturday the group will embrace the season by performing a show filled with holiday favorites.
