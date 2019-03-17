Tape Face

Mime Tape Face will have audiences roaring at Caesars on Saturday.

TAPE FACE

CAESARS//9 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 23; $15.50, $25.50, $88

WHAT TO EXPECT: Former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Sam Wills is the man behind the tape known as Tape Face. On Saturday the comic brings his incredibly unique show to Caesars. It’s a mime show like no other, as Tape Face engages audiences with hilarious bits of physical comedy. His facial expressions convey so much that speaking would seem unnecessary and excessive. Anyone who is tired of the same old comedy shows will want to check out Tape Face.

TapeFace.tv, Caesars.com/caesars-ac

