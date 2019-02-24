MIMI CHOO
HARD ROCK // 1 A.M. SUNDAY, MARCH 3; $48, $68, $88, $118
WHAT TO EXPECT: Hong Kong actress and singer Mimi Choo brings her catalogue of hit songs to the Hard Rock for a rare Atlantic City performance. Having been a performer for the better part of five decades now, Choo knows how to put on a show and keep an audience entertained, which is important, since the performance begins at one in the morning. Fans of cantopop and mandopop won’t want to miss this event.
