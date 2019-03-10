Tusk

TUSK—THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE

LEVOY THEATRE//8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 16; $29, $34, $54

WHAT TO EXPECT: Tusk is a five-piece Fleetwood Mac tribute band comprised of seasoned pro musicians capable of recreating the songs note for note. Band members Kathy Phillips, Kim Williams, Scott McDonald, Tom Nelson and Randy Artiglere perform the music of the classic lineup flawlessly, focusing on all of the classics which made Fleetwood Mac international superstars. Those attending the concert at the Levoy Theatre on Saturday can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Don’t Stop,” “Go Your Own Way,” “The Chain,” “Dreams,” “Say You Love Me” and many more.

