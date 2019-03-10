TUSK—THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE
LEVOY THEATRE//8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 16; $29, $34, $54
WHAT TO EXPECT: Tusk is a five-piece Fleetwood Mac tribute band comprised of seasoned pro musicians capable of recreating the songs note for note. Band members Kathy Phillips, Kim Williams, Scott McDonald, Tom Nelson and Randy Artiglere perform the music of the classic lineup flawlessly, focusing on all of the classics which made Fleetwood Mac international superstars. Those attending the concert at the Levoy Theatre on Saturday can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Don’t Stop,” “Go Your Own Way,” “The Chain,” “Dreams,” “Say You Love Me” and many more.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.