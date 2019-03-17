CAT & NAT: #MOMTRUTHS LIVE
HARRAH’S//9 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 22; $54.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Cat & Nat are two mothers who responded to the isolation of motherhood by hosting dinner parties and events in Toronto. Eventually they entered the online world and started a whole community of like-minded mothers. #MOMTRUTHS was viewed millions of times around the world and their daily Facebook show, book and card game have all been big hits. On Friday night they’ll be at Harrah’s telling funny stories and anecdotes to their fans.
