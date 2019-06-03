LITTLE BIG TOWN
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 8; $59, $79, $99, $149
WHAT TO EXPECT: Since Little Big Town formed in 1998, the country music band has had 24 of its singles land on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Amongst them have been the No.1 hits “Pontoon,” “Girl Crush” and “Better Man.” On Saturday night Little Big Town heads to America’s Playground for a show that’s sure to have folks out in numbers. Fans can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Day Drinking,” “Boondocks,” “Summer Fever” and “Little White Church.”
