Little Big Town

LITTLE BIG TOWN

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 8; $59, $79, $99, $149

WHAT TO EXPECT: Since Little Big Town formed in 1998, the country music band has had 24 of its singles land on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Amongst them have been the No.1 hits “Pontoon,” “Girl Crush” and “Better Man.” On Saturday night Little Big Town heads to America’s Playground for a show that’s sure to have folks out in numbers. Fans can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Day Drinking,” “Boondocks,” “Summer Fever” and “Little White Church.”

LittleBigTown.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments