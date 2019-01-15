Lovers of beautiful classical music are in for a treat this week as Juho Pohjonen joins the Bay Atlantic Symphony, conducted by Music Director Jed Gaylin for performances that will not be forgotten.
Audiences can prepare to revel in Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue as well as in pianist Juho Pohjonen’s passionate interpretation of Piano Concerto No. 23, K.488, A Major. Next, listeners will experience Finzi’s bittersweet and soaring Romance, followed by Verdi’s Symphony for Strings, E minor.
The performances will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, at the historic Landis Theater in Vineland,; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Stockton University’s Campus Center Theater. All Bay Atlantic Symphony performances will be preceded one hour prior to starting time with a “Pre-Concert Conversation with the Maestro.” The Symphony’s pre-concert lectures are free and open to the public.
The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Avenue, Vineland. Stockton University's Campus Center Theater is located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive in Galloway. Go to Bay Atlantic Symphony.org for more info.
- Ryan Loughlin
