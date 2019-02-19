Borgata Comedy Club
Tim Krompier, Maija DiGiorgio, Andrew Kennedy, Feb 21 and 22, $20.
Marion Grodin, Mike Finoi, Joey Callahan, Feb. 24 through 27, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Thursday Night Headliners featuring Eagle Witt, Andrew Manning, Phil Duckett, 8:30 p.m., Feb. 21, $29.
The Early Bird Special Show featuring Neko White, 7 p.m., Feb. 22, $24, $34.
Neko White (truTV) featuring Mikey Mayes, 7 and 9 p.m., Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, $34.
Jacob Williams (Late Show with Stephen Colbert), 8:30 p.m, Feb. 25, $25.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Orny Adams, 8 p.m., Feb. 21, $20.
Janelle James, 8 p.m., Feb. 26 and 27, $20.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.