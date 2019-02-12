Borgata Comedy Club
Buddy Fitzpatrick, Corey Rodrigues, Chris Monty, Feb. 14, $20.
Tim Krompier, Maija DiGiorgio, Andrew Kennedy, Feb 17 through 20, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Valentines Day Special Early Bird Show Featuring H. Foley and Kevin Ryan, 7 p.m., Feb. 14, $29.
Valentines Day Special Show featuring Kevin Ryan and H. Foley, 8:30 p.m., Feb. 14, $29.
The Early Bird Special Show featuring Mike Britt, 7 p.m., Feb. 15, $24, $34.
Mike Britt (Comedy Central Presents) featuring Frank Favia, 9 p.m., Feb. 15, $34.
Mike Britt (Comedy Central Presents), 7 p.m., Feb. 16 and 9 p.m., Feb. 16, $34.
Casey Balsham (AXS TV) featuring Santi Espinosa, 7 and 9 p.m., Feb. 17, and 8:30 p.m., Feb. 18, $25, $34.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Vinnie Brand, 8 p.m., Feb. 14, $20.
