Comedy

Borgata Comedy Club

Buddy Fitzpatrick, Corey Rodrigues, Chris Monty, Feb. 14, $20.

Tim Krompier, Maija DiGiorgio, Andrew Kennedy, Feb 17 through 20, $20.

Atlantic City Comedy Club

Valentines Day Special Early Bird Show Featuring H. Foley and Kevin Ryan, 7 p.m., Feb. 14, $29.

Valentines Day Special Show featuring Kevin Ryan and H. Foley, 8:30 p.m., Feb. 14, $29.

The Early Bird Special Show featuring Mike Britt, 7 p.m., Feb. 15, $24, $34.

Mike Britt (Comedy Central Presents) featuring Frank Favia, 9 p.m., Feb. 15, $34.

Mike Britt (Comedy Central Presents), 7 p.m., Feb. 16 and 9 p.m., Feb. 16, $34.

Casey Balsham (AXS TV) featuring Santi Espinosa, 7 and 9 p.m., Feb. 17, and 8:30 p.m., Feb. 18, $25, $34.

Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club

Vinnie Brand, 8 p.m., Feb. 14, $20.

