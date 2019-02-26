Borgata Comedy Club
Marion Grodin, Mike Finoi, Joey Callahan, Feb. 28, $20.
Tommy Gooch, Michael Somerville, Teddy Smith, March 3 through 6, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Usama Siddiquee (Just for Laughs Comedy Festival), 8:30 p.m., Feb. 28, $29.
The Early Bird Special Show featuring Mehran Khaghani, 7 p.m., March 1, $24, $34.
Mehran Khaghani (Comedy Central) featuring Caitlin Peluffo, 9 p.m., March 1 and 7 and 9 p.m., March 2, $34.
Monday Night Comedy featuring Lance Weiss & Wendy Starling 8:30 p.m, March 4, $25.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Janelle James, 8 p.m., Feb. 28, $20.
Pete Lee, 8 p.m., March 5 and 6, $20.
