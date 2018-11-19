Borgata Comedy Club
Melvin George, Leah Bonnema, Joey Vega, Nov. 22, $20.
Meghan Hanley, Tom Van Horn, Orlando Baxter, Nov. 25 through 28, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
The Early Bird Special featuring Dustin Chafin, 7 p.m., Nov. 23, $29.
Dustin Chafin (HBO’s Crashing), 9 p.m., Nov. 23, and 7 and 9 p.m., Nov. 24, $29.
Monday Night Comedy, 8:30 p.m., Nov. 26, $25.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Tammy Pescatelli, 8 p.m., Nov. 22, $20.
Bobby Collins with Al Kaz, 8 p.m., Nov. 27 and 28, $20.
