Borgata Comedy Club
Lori Palminteri, Matthew Broussard, Goumba Johnny, Aug. 26-29, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Thursday Night Stand-Up, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 23, $25.
The Early Bird Special Show Featuring Akaash Singh, 7 p.m., Aug. 24, $19.
Akaash Singh (Netflix) featuring Danish Maqbool, 9 p.m., Aug. 24, 7 and 9 p.m., Aug. 25, $29.
Sunday Night Comedy, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 26, $25.
Monday Night Comedy, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 27, $25.
Special Tuesday Night Comedy, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 28, $25.
Joselito Dapuppet featuring Miguel Dalmau, 8 p.m., Aug. 29, $25.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Bob Zany, 8 p.m., Aug. 23 $20.
Jim Florentine, 8 p.m., Aug. 28 and 29, $20.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.