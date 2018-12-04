HAL SPARKS 013

The many faces of Hal Sparks, who will stick to comedy during a three-night run at Hard Rock.

 GILLES TOUCAS

Borgata Comedy Club

Richie Redding, Erin Jackson, Mike Vecchione, Dec. 6, $20.

Monroe Martin, Erica Rhodes, Vic Henley, Dec. 9 through 12, $20.

Atlantic City Comedy Club

Thursday Night Headliners featuring Ian Fidance, 8:30 p.m., Dec. 6, $25.

The Early Bird Special featuring Adrienne Iapalucci, 7 p.m., Dec. 7, $29..

Adrienne Iapalucci (The Late Show) featuring Tracey Carnazzo, 9 p.m., Dec. 7, and 7 and 9 p.m., Dec. 8, $29.

Special Event: Jamie Kennedy Live, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9, $29, $35.

Monday Night Comedy featuring Marc Gerber, 8:30 p.m., Dec. 10, $25.

Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club

Jimmie Walker with Ed Hill, 8 p.m., Dec. 6, $20.

Hal Sparks, 8 p.m., Dec. 11 and 12, $20.

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments