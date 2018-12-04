Borgata Comedy Club
Richie Redding, Erin Jackson, Mike Vecchione, Dec. 6, $20.
Monroe Martin, Erica Rhodes, Vic Henley, Dec. 9 through 12, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Thursday Night Headliners featuring Ian Fidance, 8:30 p.m., Dec. 6, $25.
The Early Bird Special featuring Adrienne Iapalucci, 7 p.m., Dec. 7, $29..
Adrienne Iapalucci (The Late Show) featuring Tracey Carnazzo, 9 p.m., Dec. 7, and 7 and 9 p.m., Dec. 8, $29.
Special Event: Jamie Kennedy Live, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9, $29, $35.
Monday Night Comedy featuring Marc Gerber, 8:30 p.m., Dec. 10, $25.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Jimmie Walker with Ed Hill, 8 p.m., Dec. 6, $20.
Hal Sparks, 8 p.m., Dec. 11 and 12, $20.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.