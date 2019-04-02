Borgata Comedy Club
Mike Burton, Maureen Langan, Lenny Marcus, April 4, $20.
Dave Temple, Maureen Langan, Mike Burton, April 5, $20.
Dave Temple, Vladimir Caamano, Jimmy Carroll, April 7 through 10, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Joe Bartnick (Bill Burr Tour) 8:30 p.m., April 4, $29.
The Early Bird Special Show featuring Dante Nero, 7 p.m., April 5, $24, $34.
Dante Nero (Sirius XM Radio), 9 p.m., April 5 and 7 and 9 p.m., April 6, $34.
Monday Night Comedy, 8:30 p.m, April 8, $25.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Finesse Mitchell, 8 p.m., April 4, $20.
