Finesse Mitchell will crack up the crowd at Hard Rock's Howie Mandel Comedy Club on Thursday.

Borgata Comedy Club

Mike Burton, Maureen Langan, Lenny Marcus, April 4, $20.

Dave Temple, Maureen Langan, Mike Burton, April 5, $20.

Dave Temple, Vladimir Caamano, Jimmy Carroll, April 7 through 10, $20.

Atlantic City Comedy Club

Joe Bartnick (Bill Burr Tour) 8:30 p.m., April 4, $29.

The Early Bird Special Show featuring Dante Nero, 7 p.m., April 5, $24, $34.

Dante Nero (Sirius XM Radio), 9 p.m., April 5 and 7 and 9 p.m., April 6, $34.

Monday Night Comedy, 8:30 p.m, April 8, $25.

Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club

Finesse Mitchell, 8 p.m., April 4, $20.

